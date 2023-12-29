Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.19

Shares of Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 265541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Group Eleven Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.
About Group Eleven Resources
Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Group Eleven Resources
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Synopsys stock: Unsung hero of the AI revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Group Eleven Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Eleven Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.