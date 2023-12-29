Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stake Lessened by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Haemonetics worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1,335.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 378,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Haemonetics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.50. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.