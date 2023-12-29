Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLFree Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 15.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 231.53% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

