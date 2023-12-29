Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 15.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 231.53% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

