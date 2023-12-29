Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 52,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,645. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.