Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hannover Rück Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.67. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $85.99 and a fifty-two week high of $124.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

