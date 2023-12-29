Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). Approximately 1,167,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,815,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 18.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.97 million, a P/E ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.95, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

