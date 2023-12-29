Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $142.50

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 142.50 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.81), with a volume of 58376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.77).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.46. The firm has a market cap of £298.72 million, a P/E ratio of 613.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

