Heritage Financial Services LLC Sells 893 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Heritage Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.44. 851,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,936. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.93 and a 12 month high of $238.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.75. The company has a market capitalization of $336.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

