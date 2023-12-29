Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 1,273.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Down 0.5 %

Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised Hexagon AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HXGBY

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.