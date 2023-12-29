Hive Price Tops $0.37 (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $185.12 million and $3.96 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

