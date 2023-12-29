HKD.com DAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $56.89 (HDAO)

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, HKD.com DAO has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HKD.com DAO has a market cap of $66.18 million and $56.89 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HKD.com DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HKD.com DAO was first traded on February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. HKD.com DAO’s official message board is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange. HKD.com DAO’s official website is hdao.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply.HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HKD.com DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HKD.com DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

