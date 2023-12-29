Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.06 on January 3rd

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BEEZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.55. 2,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

