Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Up 603.3% in December

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 603.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Hummingbird Resources Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of HUMRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. 30,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,855. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
