Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Up 603.3% in December

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 603.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hummingbird Resources Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of HUMRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. 30,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,855. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

