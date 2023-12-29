Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter worth $240,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 163,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 56,476 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 173.9% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 81,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 51,557 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,787.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,291,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS opened at $55.14 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

