Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Open Text by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Open Text by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 26,359 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Open Text by 34.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTEX stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

