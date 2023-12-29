Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 592.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 658,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,685,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,396,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 385,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at about $114,729,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $299.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $385.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.