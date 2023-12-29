Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,174 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 193.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $85.33 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $100.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.14. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $228.99 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 60.36% and a net margin of 34.04%. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

