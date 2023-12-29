Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,351 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $107.62 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $112.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.27.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

