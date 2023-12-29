Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 54.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,393 shares during the period. John B. Sanfilippo & Son comprises about 1.6% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 61.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.19. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $127.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.93.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.11 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 22.62%.

Insider Activity at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $547,520.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $547,520.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $112,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,088.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $771,953. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.