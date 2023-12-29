Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $80,000.
Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance
KALU opened at $73.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average of $69.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $94.55.
Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 380.25%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.
View Our Latest Report on KALU
Kaiser Aluminum Profile
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kaiser Aluminum
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Synopsys stock: Unsung hero of the AI revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.