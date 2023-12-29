Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,044 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 54,322.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

