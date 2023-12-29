Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $10.25 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,810 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 2.2% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.8 %

CB opened at $224.43 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.06 and a 200 day moving average of $208.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.