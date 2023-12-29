Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $11.06 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240,081 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 2.4% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

