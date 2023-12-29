Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,450 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

