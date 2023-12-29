Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 128,225 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 128,225 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 115,464.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $354,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,979,000 after purchasing an additional 835,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,603,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after purchasing an additional 220,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,660,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after buying an additional 308,240 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OceanFirst Financial

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III bought 2,345 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $29,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $38,057 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $101.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCFC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

