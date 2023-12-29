Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 40,610 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,610 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SouthState by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SouthState by 6.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $85.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

