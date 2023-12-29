Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,436 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

HBAN opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

