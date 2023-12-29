i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Sees Large Volume Increase

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 682,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,504,239 shares.The stock last traded at $1.77 and had previously closed at $1.80.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of i-80 Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAUX. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the second quarter worth $25,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

