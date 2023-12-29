IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,258 shares during the period. IDEX comprises 4.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of IDEX worth $160,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 2.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in IDEX by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 43.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.16. 38,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,359. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.29. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $240.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

