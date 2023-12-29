Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of IMKTA opened at $85.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.26. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 14.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 19.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

