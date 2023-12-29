Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.95 and last traded at $34.06. Approximately 25,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 407,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Inhibrx Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.80.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 424.05% and a negative net margin of 42,880.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Inhibrx by 90.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 51.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 52.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

