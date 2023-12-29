InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Purchased by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,784 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 122.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in InMode by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in InMode by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in InMode by 6.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth about $925,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.26. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

