Insider Buying: VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) CEO Purchases 14,441 Shares of Stock

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) CEO Adam H. Stedham purchased 14,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $15,018.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,705.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VerifyMe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRME opened at $1.10 on Friday. VerifyMe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 20.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VerifyMe, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VerifyMe

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VerifyMe in the third quarter worth $57,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the second quarter worth $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 7.2% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 160,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

Featured Stories

