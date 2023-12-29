Insider Buying: VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) CEO Purchases 14,441 Shares of Stock

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) CEO Adam H. Stedham purchased 14,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $15,018.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,705.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ VRME opened at $1.10 on Friday. VerifyMe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 20.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VerifyMe, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
