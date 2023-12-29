Insider Selling: Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Roulston sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total value of C$55,770.00.

Lawrence Roulston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Lawrence Roulston sold 13,405 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$54,960.50.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MTA opened at C$4.05 on Friday. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$7.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$362.76 million, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.85.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming ( CVE:MTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 223.00%. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

