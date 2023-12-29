Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 2.6%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.29 and last traded at $31.51. Approximately 322,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,108,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NTLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.49) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 259,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 41,661 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

