Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 74,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 134,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.62. 539,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $129.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average of $113.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $2,759,608. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

