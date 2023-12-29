Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $41,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $338.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.85. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

