Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.89

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 35775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
