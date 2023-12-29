Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.89

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 35775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 698,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,174,000 after purchasing an additional 486,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,700,000 after purchasing an additional 628,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,901,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,978,000 after purchasing an additional 253,015 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

