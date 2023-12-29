Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.47

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 2347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $565.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,157,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,803 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 660,823 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 309,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,587,000 after buying an additional 139,611 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 20,844.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 127,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

