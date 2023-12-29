Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $411.57. 2,639,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,232,855. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.22. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $260.34 and a 52 week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

