Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,117,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,172 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 4.21% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $170,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 113,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 944,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,707,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 187,426 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,125,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 42,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 18,286 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

