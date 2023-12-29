Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Holdings Increased by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,313,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 859.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 227,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 203,849 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 862.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 215,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 192,709 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 894.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 202,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 181,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100,023 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XLG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $37.85. 63,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,171. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $37.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

