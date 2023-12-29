Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Buys 409 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after buying an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average is $72.52.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

