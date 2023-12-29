Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 122.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

