Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $2.29 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.0% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BLK opened at $814.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $715.71 and a 200-day moving average of $697.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

