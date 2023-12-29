Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Makes New $254,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $70.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Report on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.