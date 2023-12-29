Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $240.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

