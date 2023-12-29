Investment (LON:INV) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Investment (LON:INV – Get Free Report) shot up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 309 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 309 ($3.93). 9,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 23,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303 ($3.85).

Investment Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,066.67 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 297.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 321.57.

Insider Transactions at Investment

In related news, insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin purchased 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £4,617.83 ($5,867.64). 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Investment

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

