Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.7% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 854,048 shares of company stock valued at $197,823,291. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CRM opened at $265.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $257.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

