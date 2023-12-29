Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Patrick R. O’neil Sells 20,825 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,071,654.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,668.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Four beaten-down penny stocks ready to take off
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.